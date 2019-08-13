Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Her Tiny Twin in a Matching Dress and Sneakers

Ever wonder what Mommy and Me dressing looks like for the one percent? Enter: Kylie Jenner and her 18-month-old daughter, Stormi.

On Monday, Kylie shared a sweet new photo of herself with Stormi on a boat together, wearing matching shirred blue dresses from TLZ L’Femme and white sneakers, looking like very fashionable twins.

Kylie has been on an Italian vacation to celebrate her 22nd birthday, along with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kris Jenner, Kris's boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Scott Disick.

They, of course, celebrated in true Kardashian-Jenner style on a $250 million yacht, which, according to TMZ, comes with a 29-person crew and accommodates 22 guests. It also features 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi, and swimming pool with underwater lights.

Kylie also received some lavish gifts from her friends and family, including a massive pink and white diamond necklace from her boyfriend.

Perhaps the best gift, though, was her mother-daughter duet, courtesy of Stormi learning the words to "Happy Birthday." Over the weekend, she posted a video of Stormi adorably singing along (with a little help from mom).

RELATED: People Are Divided Over Kylie Jenner's Massive Dior Sunglasses

No wonder Stormi has been giving people so much baby fever.