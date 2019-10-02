A Comprehensive Timeline of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Whirlwind Romance

After more than two years of dating, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly taking a break. Within that short amount of time together, the pair shared some major life-changing moments — from the birth of their first child, Stormi Webster, to overcoming cheating rumors. Here, we take a look back at the ups and downs of their relationship, starting from the very beginning.

April 2017

Fresh from her breakup with former boyfriend Tyga, Kylie met Travis for the first time at Coachella. Days later, the reality star decided to join the rapper on tour for a second date. “Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she explained to GQ back in 2018. “So he said, ‘I'm going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I'm going with you.'”

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

June 2017

The couple's relationship took a serious turn when they sealed their commitment with matching butterfly tattoos.

September 2017

Rumors began to swirl that Kylie was pregnant with Scott's child. Turns out, the tabloids were right, but the makeup mogul kept quiet on the topic until after Stormi's arrival.

February 2018

On Feb. 1, Kylie gave birth to her and Scott's first child — daughter, Stormi Webster. Shortly after, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared with fans a video montage documenting her journey to motherhood and posted the first photo of her newborn to social media.

May 2018

Jenner and Scott made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala. The annual fashion event also marked Kylie's first public appearance since welcoming Stormi.

Image zoom John Shearer

February 2019

Before he took the stage for his halftime performance at the Super Bowl, fans were convinced Travis would propose to Kylie in front of the entire stadium. After all, the couple did announce Stormi's birth the previous Super Bowl Sunday, so what better way to upstage themselves? However, sadly, conspiracy theorists were wrong on this one.

March 2019

Within the same week as the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal, Kylie and Travis dealt with infidelity rumors of their own. Reportedly, Jenner accused Scott of cheating after finding some incriminating information on his phone. The rapper's rep released a statement to E!, saying Scott "strongly" denies the allegations. Kylie chose to believe him, and the pair weathered the rough patch as a united force.

April 2019

While fans were speculating for quite some time that Kylie was gearing up for a second baby, the billionaire finally decided to play into the rumors with a single social media post on Travis's birthday.

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she captioned her Instagram tribute. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday let’s f— around and have another baby."

August 2019

Stormi joined her parents for the first time on the red carpet for Travis's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. The trio appeared like the picture-perfect family.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

September 2019

In effort to break the internet, Kylie graced the cover of Playboy — with Travis controlling the creative direction of the shoot. One of the photos in the issue, featured a nude Kylie embracing Scott without his shirt on.

"You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother," she told Scott in her interview. "You can be sexy and still be a badass mom."

October 2019

Multiple outlets report that Stormi's parents are "taking some time" away from each other, but are still dedicated to co-parenting their daughter together. According to TMZ, the pair has been struggling to make their relationship work for some time.