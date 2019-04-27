Kylie Jenner Pulled Off the Most Extravagant Grand Gesture for Travis Scott's Birthday

Kylie Jenner just put all other girlfriends to shame with her super extravagant birthday present for boyfriend Travis Scott.

For the rapper's 28th birthday, Jenner bought a billboard in West Hollywood in lieu of a traditional Hallmark card to write him a sweet message. "Happy Birthday Daddy," the reality store splayed across the giant ad, adding: "Love, Mommy & Stormi XO."

Image zoom gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Jenner's *very* public love note was accompanied by a blown-up black-and-white snapshot of baby Stormi and a smaller image of Kylie cuddling the couple's daughter. While the Lip Kit mogul's present might seem like the very definition of extra, she's known for being generous with her gift-giving.

On her mom's 63rd birthday, Kylie bought Kris a 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta red Ferrari that retails for $250,000. And when her ex-boyfriend Tyga's car got repossessed she gifted him a $229,000 Bentley Bentayga. So, Travis's billboard is no biggie.

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated Travis's big day (which actually isn't until Tuesday) with a private screening of Avengers: Endgame at the Thousand Oaks Cinepolis Luxury Cinema in Iron Man and Captain Marvel costumes. "It was a fun and casual night," a source told E! News of the celebrations. "Kylie and Travis had a great time kicking off his birthday weekend. Everyone said the movie was awesome."

What can we say, the KarJenners celebrate birthdays with "go big or go home" mentality, and Kylie totally hit it out the park with this one.