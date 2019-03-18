Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Just Sneakily Address Those Breakup Rumors?

In 2019, the best way to show your beloved (and the world) that you truly care is not by whipping up an amorous sonnet worthy of Shakespeare's tears, but to wear each other's merch, preferably sweats, and then pose for photos so that everyone with eyes (read: social media) knows that you and bae are tight. I mean, it appears to be working for John Stamos and Nick Jonas ...

On Saturday afternoon, as the tabloids cranked out rumors that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were on the outs following an explosive fight and alleged cheating on his part, Jenner posted a photo to Instagram of herself and daughter Stormi enjoying a little R&R. The casual pic called for a casual, though not entirely uncalculated, 'fit — Jenner picked out a pair of "Thrills and Chills" sweatpants from Scott's official Astroworld tour merch.

A day later, Scott matched his 21-year-old girlfriend's sartorial display of affection while sitting courtside at an NBA game. The rapper forewent Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors merch in favor of a black hoodie featuring an oversize screen print of Jenner's face.

Image zoom Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Now, we don't have access to Scott's psyche, but we would guess the rapper's decision to sport his half-naked girlfriend on his chest at an event where paparazzi photogs are all but guaranteed, wasn't an accident. It was only a few weeks ago that TMZ reported that the couple had a blowout argument after Jenner allegedly discovered evidence that Scott was cheating on her — or at the very least, sliding into the DMs of other women.

Since the alleged fight, TMZ reports that the relationship "isn’t even close to what it used to be" and that Jenner has "serious trust issues." We can't imagine that watching her big sis's boyfriend make moves on her best friend helped in that arena.

At the time of the initial report, Travis's reps vehemently denied any wrongdoing on his part — and the rapper went out of his way to shoutout his "wifey" while away on tour. But that may not be enough, as TMZ adds that both parties are focusing on their career at the moment, and may have to wait until Scott gets a touring break next month before things get back to normal.

For now, they'll always have each other's ... merch.