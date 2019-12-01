Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunited for Thanksgiving

If you're having a hard time keeping up with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship status, you are not alone.

Within two months of taking a break romantically, Kylie has been linked to Drake and Travis reportedly said he wants to "be with other people" — all while continuing to spend time together. It's complicated, and things just got that much more confusing for fans when the rapper and beauty mogul reunited over Thanksgiving this weekend.

According to E! News, Travis flew out to Palm Springs to see Kylie and their daughter, Stormi, as well as the entire KarJenner klan (minus Kourtney and Kim) who were also there for the holiday.

On Black Friday, the entire family went to a casino, and, surprisingly, there was no awkward tension. An eyewitness told the outlet, "Travis seemed to be on great terms with everyone and the group seemed to have a lot of fun gambling together and hanging out."

During the outing, Kylie and Travis left the group for some alone time. "They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security," the source continued, adding: "They seemed very close. There was no PDA or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They whispered in each other's ears a lot and laughed. They were having a good time. They all headed back to Kris's house for the night."

Below is video evidence of their excursion captured by a sneaky fan:

But before everyone jumps to the conclusion that Kylie and Travis are back together, it's important to remember that their Thanksgiving reunion could just be for Stormi's sake. Following their split in October, the former couple made it clear that co-parenting is their priority.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Beyond that — who knows what the future holds.