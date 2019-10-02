Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Reportedly Taking a Break

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just went from "in a relationship" to more complicated territory. According to People, the two have split and will co-parent baby Stormi.

The last time the two were seen together was on August 27 at the premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary, Look Mom, I Can Fly. The whole family was at the premiere, Stormi included, though sources told TMZ that the couple has been struggling to make their relationship work for some time.

"They are taking some time but not done," a source close to Jenner told People. "They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles."

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

RELATED: Kris and Kylie Jenner’s Matching Work Bags Are Actually Super Rare

Usually very public with their affections, the couple has been relatively quiet on their social media channels. Jenner hasn't posted any content with Scott since September 10. The two were posted plenty of photos from their over-the-top summer vacation and TMZ notes that Scott was noticeably absent from Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding. Rumors of Scott's infidelity circulated earlier this year, but he denied the accusations. He and Jenner seemed to be fine in the wake of the controversy, but TMZ's sources say that they're very much single now.

The two met at Coachella back in April 2017. Just a few months later, Jenner was pregnant and Stormi arrived in February 2018. Sources close to the pair say that they'll be keeping Stormi as their No. 1 priority and continue to co-parent together. And until we all get an official update on their relationship status, expect both of their feeds to stay pretty low-key.