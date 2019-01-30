Why Does Everyone Think Travis Scott Will Propose to Kylie This Weekend?

What could outdo the Super Bowl? Take it from someone's who's managed to upstage the biggest football game of the year. This time in 2018, Kylie Jenner almost broke the internet, as is her family's M.O., when she announced the birth of baby Stormi. This year, however, could see Jenner stealing the spotlight once again, because fans think that Travis Scott is going to take advantage of his time in the spotlight to pop the question.

Teen Vogue reports that there are a few clues already in the ether. Scott himself has said that when he does choose to propose, it'll be "fire." Elite Daily confirms that a Super Bowl proposal would be the very definition of "fire."

Given Jenner's predilection for making Super Bowl Sunday bigger than just a game, it seems possible that she'll be getting a ring of her own at the end of it all. But it wouldn't be her first time she's sported a sparkler. Just last year, Jenner and Scott hit up Polacheck’s Jewelers and sparked a wave of speculation. The fact that both of them talk about getting engaged doesn't help the rumors, either.

"Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her. It would definitely be over the top," another source told E!. "They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."

Twitter was quick to support the matrimonial conspiracy, but nobody knows what'll happen until the Super Bowl Halftime Show goes down this weekend. Until then, we're all just waiting to see how Jenner will rock the web this time.

There’s a conspiracy theory that because @KylieJenner announced the birth of her child on super bowl Sunday last year, that Travis Scott is gonna propose to her at this years. So let’s just say I might actually watch the super bowl this year — Kaitlynnnn. (@MadeInChina32) January 26, 2019

If he hasn’t already, I 100% believe that Travis Scott will propose to Kylie at the super bowl. No sicker way to do it tbh. — mrs (@itsElizaRo) January 22, 2019

Reasons to watch the Superbowl

1. You're a Pats fan

2. You hate the Pats and desperately want the Rams to wreck their shit

3. You wanna see if Travis Scott is really gonna propose to Kylie at Halftime. — taylor nicole (@tay_griffin) January 26, 2019

if kylie jenner doesnt get engaged to travis scott for the super bowl half time show feature im giving up on love and never marrying 😭😫💔 — katy streit (@katylee_blondie) January 25, 2019