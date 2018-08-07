Kylie Jenner Looks So Much Like Kim Kardashian in Travis Scott’s New Music Video

All that glitters is gold, especially when you’re Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Since posing for incredibly extra photo shoots and music videos runs in the family, Jenner now appears in Travis Scott’s just-released “Stop Trying to Be God” video—and she seriously resembles her big Kardashian sis in one particular scene.

Yes, Scott’s video is in and of itself wild. There are plenty of biblical references, with Scott walking among sheep, acting as a God-like figure, and seeing the world explode in flames. But it’s Jenner who steals the show. In one scene, she’s covered in gold, appears to be nearly naked, and holds on to Scott’s head. Maybe she’s his savior?

Near the end, Jenner once again appears in a wrecked version of a stable, this time cradling an animated lamb that mouths Scott’s lyrics, “stop trying to be God.” Notice anything familiar? Though Jenner is clearly wearing a long gold embroidered dress in the clip, she looks exactly like Kim Kardashian did for her December 2017 KKW Beauty campaign.

In Kardashian’s shot, the star appears entirely nude with nothing but a bronzed, deep gold glitter shine covering her body and paired with a high pony. Maybe Scott wanted to reference his love’s famous family? Who knows.

Jenner and Scott, who welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, in February, recently opened up about their relationship in an interview with GQ, revealing that “we don’t go on dates” since meeting at Coachella in April 2017.

We guess their bonding time is reserved for shooting music videos?