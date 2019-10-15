Wait, Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Back Together? 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be split up at the moment, but it sounds like they're on pretty good terms.

A source told ET that while the two are still "on a break," they're doing "great" at co-parenting their one-year-old daughter, Stormi. And since Travis has been busy on tour, Kylie has reportedly been taking on parenting duties more often, but ET's source said that "Travis is always in touch with her when he’s on the road."

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

"Kylie and Travis are both young, but they are very mature and have been handling parenting post breakup really well," the source added. "Kylie and Travis don’t want any drama, and are on the same page of keeping Stormi happy."

When news broke earlier this month that the two had broken up, a source close to Jenner told People that they were taking some time apart, but weren't "done."

"They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles," the source said.

It looks like there's still plenty of hope for reconciliation — earlier this month, a source also told ET that they're "open to getting back together in the future," though their priority at the moment is their daughter. Last week, a source told E! that they've already started having "conversations about getting back together," and that rekindling their relationship is "inevitable" — "they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Posted the Cutest Throwback Photo of Stormi

Though it was reported that Jenner hung out with ex Tyga following her breakup with Scott, the makeup mogul dispelled the rumors, and reiterated that she and Scott are on "great terms."