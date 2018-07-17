Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on That "Kardashian Curse" Plaguing the Family's Boyfriends

Life has got to be pretty good if you're a Kardashian woman, but the same can't always be said for the men in their lives. Many of the guys who have come through the Kardashian-Jenner orbit have been plagued by consistent problems, from drug abuse to cheating scandals to career lows. In fact, the trend is so common it's been nicknamed the "Kardashian curse," and was even a plot line of their TV show.

That's got to be pretty intimidating to any man dating a Kardashian-Jenner lady, but Travis Scott doesn't seem too concerned. The 26-year-old and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20, just welcomed daughter Stormi to the world in February, and Scott doesn't have time for theoretical hexes. Still, that doesn't mean he and Kylie won't talk about it. The pair cover GQ's August issue, and, for their first photo shoot together, they addressed the curse rumors head on ... and didn't deny it.

Jackson Lee

When interviewer Mark Anthony Green theorizes that things go wrong with the Kardashian men because it's "difficult to fly this close to the sun" and most men—including Scott—aren't built for that, Jenner actually agreed wholeheartedly.

"That's exactly what it is," she said. "They come and can't handle it."

To ensure Scott doesn't burn out, Jenner's got her own game plan, and most of it has to do with easing reactions to the constant flow of news stories about their personal lives.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Forbes Cover, Says Entire Family Is "Self-Made"

"I know these stories aren't going to matter, so don't even let them affect you, you know? I think you're correct. But it's not just men—it's friends, it's people who come and just don't know how to handle it. It's the negative," she said. "There's a lot of people who love us, but there's also a huge handful of people who don't like us."

For his part, Scott doesn't really care about a curse. He just wants to be with Jenner.

"I don't even be looking at motherfuckers. I don't be looking at shit. Kylie actually likes me for me," he said, insisting that he's not at all nervous. "Nervous for what? I'm on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I'm not into all the other shit. I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different."

Seeing the young couple talk so openly about their relationship was probably a shock to their fans, since they are normally content to keep things private.

Here, five more tidbits we learned about Kylie and Travis from their GQ interview.

1. In a wild move, Kylie essentially picked up her life to join Travis on tour after they first got close

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” Jenner said. “So he said, ‘I'm going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other.” That straight-up sounds like a rom-com. “And I was like, ‘I guess I'm going with you,’" she finished.

"I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him."

The rest is history.

2. Kylie rescheduled her GQ interview and flew to Houston because she and Travis were fighting

Jenner and Mark Anthony Green were supposed to sit down for an interview, but it got pushed after Jenner "got on a plane" for a "family matter." Turns out, that family matter was a fight, with Scott, that left Jenner in tears.

"Me and Travis got in a little fight. Which is normal. So I was just crying because I was just overwhelmed. It wasn't even about anything really specific. I was just overwhelmed. And then we made up an hour later. I just flew to Houston to see him for a few hours," she said. "Yeah. 'Cause we were fighting, and I was like, I just need to go. I didn't tell anyone where or why."

Glad to see they've made up since.

3. The most romantic thing Travis ever did for Kylie probably isn't what you'd expect

Scott may play it cool in most situations, but Jenner is willing to show his softer side to the world.

"But probably the most romantic thing he's done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning," she said. "He was like, 'We gotta go,' and I'm just like half asleep, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?' And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Mom Shamed for Piercing 5-Month-Old Daughter's Ears

4. Despite that clear romantic side, they don't go on dates

“We don't go on dates,” Jenner said directly. Why? It's not totally clear, though Scott apparently hates restaurants, so that might have something to do with it.

5. Travis isn't really cool with all the attention, but he "deals with it"

There's a lot of increased attention on Jenner and Scott's relationship, but Scott is a work in progress when it comes to dealing with scrutiny.

"I don't think he's really cool with it, but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family," Jenner said. "For sure, I know he doesn't like the attention. That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won't come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's okay with me, because we just do our thing."