Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pick Out an Engagement Ring Before Our Very Eyes?

Can’t a girl just shop for a little bling in peace?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott — parents to baby girl Stormi Webster — hit up a “luxury jeweler” in Calabasas, Calif. (Kardashians-Jenner HQ) just days after she celebrated her 21st birthday with a lavish party that would cost you at least $345,000 to recreate.

But apparently, the soon-to-be billionaire can’t shop for something bedazzled without sparking rumors that she and Scott are preparing to walk down the aisle.

my heart A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

A source told E! News that during a visit to Polacheck’s Jewelers, Jenner “was glowing and looked beautiful” as she and Scott held hands, bought “a couple of items,” and kept a low profile. Scott seemed “sweet” and “attentive,” which is fine, but why should that automatically imply that he bought his girl a ring? Jenner is an entrepreneur in her own right, and it’s possible she was treating herself after getting showered in birthday gifts. (For the record, he gave her a Rolls Royce).

a blessed birthday ✨ so grateful.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT

That said, there might be a smidgen of truth to the rumors.

"Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her. It would definitely be over the top," another source told E!. "They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."

Considering Jenner plans to pass along a mini Hermès Birkin to little Stormi once she’s old enough, it’s safe to assume the rock she’ll eventually select (if she hasn’t already) will be worth at least hundreds of thousands.