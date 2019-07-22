People Are Furious at Kylie Jenner for Parking in a Disability Access Spot

After a luxe vacation with her best friends, Kylie Jenner has been reunited with boyfriend Travis Scott — but their sweet reunion photo is causing a stir among fans.

On Sunday, the youngest KarJenner posted a photo of herself cuddling with Scott next to a car in a parking lot, and some commenters pointed out that it looked like their car was parked in a spot reserved for persons with a disability.

The post sparked comments like, "Are they parked in disabled parking?" "And u park at the handicap parking.. no wonder," and "last time I checked neither them were handicapped."

Her sister Kendall Jenner also was the subject of controversy for supposedly parking in a disability access spot last year, though at the time, her spokesperson said that the valet driver was the one who had parked the car, telling Daily Mail, "The valet parked Kendall’s car in the handicap spot. Kendall ran and jumped in the car when she saw the paparazzi instead of waiting for valet to bring her car to her."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's Naked Swimsuit Is a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion

Hopefully Kylie and Travis realized their error not long after the photo was taken, and moved their car accordingly.