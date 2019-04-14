Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Packed on the PDA Pre-Coachella

Every year, the Indio desert gets a little extra shiny thanks to Coachella and the star power that the music festival attracts. And while photo ops and big-name headliners may be the big draw, for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the festival holds a special, more sentimental meaning. According to Jenner's Instagram, the two are back at the fest this year. They actually met there back in 2017, so every time they go, it's a not-so-little reminder of where it all started.

In the snapshot, Jenner and Scott are seen with a private jet in the background. She captioned the image with a string of cheerful emoji, including a blue butterfly and shooting stars. The biggest part of the photo may just be the full-on PDA. Scott and Jenner are locked together in a steamy kiss. The fact that the lip lock is taking attention away from Jenner's psychedelic bell-bottoms is a major feat, but fans are sure to be happier about the kiss than Jenner's fashion choices.

People notes that the couple reflected on their first meeting in an interview with GQ. Jenner explained that they met at Coachella and had such a great time together that she followed Scott on the road, since the Indio music fest was just one of the many cities on his tour.

"Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So, he said, 'I'm going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?' Because we obviously liked each other," Jenner said. "And I was like, 'I guess I’m going with you.' So, I just went on tour."

They returned to Coachella in 2018, where Kylie managed to get a little bit of work in during the trip. She was there to promote the Kourt x Kylie makeup collection, but Scott was there alongside her, too. It looks like the two are keeping the tradition going this year. The trip comes right after the couple's jaunt to Mexico, where they posted similarly sizzling images of Jenner straddling Scott. With a jet-set schedule and all this affection, it's clear Jenner's putting all those cheating rumors in the rear-view.