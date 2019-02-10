Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrated Valentine's Day Early at Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Gala

Parents’ night out. Check.

Following Stormi’s epic first birthday party, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hit the town on the eve of the Grammys for Clive Davis’s star-studded pre-Grammy gala on Saturday evening.

Though the makeup mogul skipped the red carpet, she still managed to turn heads in a red satin gown by Ralph & Russo. The dress featured a strapless bodice and showed off Jenner's toned gams, thanks to a generous thigh-high slit.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The mom of one served up Old Hollywood vibes in the beauty department, matching her crimson lipstick to her dress and styling her brunette tresses into dramatic bombshell waves.

During the event, Scott performed “Goosebumps” and “Sicko Mode,” and when guests were still sitting in their seats after the rapper's first song, he told the crowd: “I could’ve just stayed in the crib and watched Spongebob and Stormi all night, but I’m here with y'all.”

Scott and Jenner were just one of many couples who turned Davis’s famous fete into a pre-Valentine’s Day date night. Ciara and Ashlee Simpson were joined by their husbands, Russell Wilson and Evan Ross.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Maren Morris arrived with her husband, Ryan Curd, and told InStyle about their V-Day plans. "We like a good meal. Get bougie with it. Buy some wine we can’t afford,” Morris said with a laugh, before Curd added: “We very much might end up just Postmating sushi and hanging out with our dogs."