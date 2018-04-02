Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrate Baby Stormi's First Easter with the Cutest Videos

Isabel Jones
Apr 02, 2018 @ 10:00 am

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a lot to celebrate this Easter Sunday. In addition to getting to hang with family and friends at a pastel-infused soiree, Jenner and Scott were also commemorating baby Stormi Webster’s milestone—she turned two months old on the first!

Kylie’s Easter 2018🐰 (4/1/18)

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Kylie wore a hot pink pinstriped shirtdress to the affair, pairing her springtime look with white sneakers and matching socks. Scott stuck to his typical black-on-black for the occasion, getting into the holiday spirit by posing beside Grandma Kris’s impressive floral Easter bunny.

nothing like a mother’s love👶🏽💕

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

🐰 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Scott and Jenner appeared mesmerized by their two-month-old throughout the event. Kylie even captured Stormi’s sweet face as Scott leaned in to plant a kiss on the tot, clad in an adorable pale pink dress with a large bow on the front.

Dad and Stormi! 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Happy 2 months Stormi! 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Just a day earlier, Scott, 25, and Jenner, 20, attended the birthday party of Jordyn Woods’s mother, Elizabeth. In a photo posted by the talent manager, Travis and Kylie are seen cuddling in the back corner, Scott’s arms wrapped lovingly about Jenner’s neck.

Looks like these two are going strong.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Mommy's cute little toes. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!