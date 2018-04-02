Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrate Baby Stormi's First Easter with the Cutest Videos

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a lot to celebrate this Easter Sunday. In addition to getting to hang with family and friends at a pastel-infused soiree, Jenner and Scott were also commemorating baby Stormi Webster’s milestone—she turned two months old on the first!
Kylie wore a hot pink pinstriped shirtdress to the affair, pairing her springtime look with white sneakers and matching socks. Scott stuck to his typical black-on-black for the occasion, getting into the holiday spirit by posing beside Grandma Kris’s impressive floral Easter bunny.
Scott and Jenner appeared mesmerized by their two-month-old throughout the event. Kylie even captured Stormi’s sweet face as Scott leaned in to plant a kiss on the tot, clad in an adorable pale pink dress with a large bow on the front.
Just a day earlier, Scott, 25, and Jenner, 20, attended the birthday party of Jordyn Woods’s mother, Elizabeth. In a photo posted by the talent manager, Travis and Kylie are seen cuddling in the back corner, Scott’s arms wrapped lovingly about Jenner’s neck.
Looks like these two are going strong.