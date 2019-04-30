Kylie Jenner Just Dropped a Major Hint About Baby No. 2 

In keeping with her identity as a member of the most over-the-top family in Hollywood, Kylie Jenner is continuing to go all out for boyfriend Travis Scott's 28th birthday. Not only did she buy a whole billboard in L.A. for the event and dress up for an Avengers-themed birthday bash, she's also going big on her Instagram birthday dedication — by declaring that she wants another baby.

On Tuesday, she posted a slideshow of photos for the rapper's birthday, including pics of the couple together as well as of their daughter, Stormi.

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she wrote. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday let’s f— around and have another baby."

Kylie's friend Heather Sanders commented on the post, writing, "Happy birthday Travis..I love you guys.. Perfect lil family now give Stormi a brother."

While we don't know if a baby is on the way anytime soon, it's not the first time Kylie has hinted at having more kids. Last year, she posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Travis cuddling and wrote, "baby #2?" At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple might try for another baby after he was done with his Astroworld tour — which ended in March.

"They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road," the source said.

While Travis didn't address the baby part of Kylie's birthday post, he did comment, "I love u mama/Wifey. We shall rage 4ever."

Baby or not, it sounds like these two are pretty serious about each other.