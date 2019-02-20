Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly "Torn" Over the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

When rumors broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian nearly a year after the initial scandal, Khloé wasn't the only one affected by his actions this time around.

It's reported that Tristan cheated with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, and the makeup mogul is reportedly reeling over the news, according to E!.

According to a source, Kylie has been "in denial for days" and "is very torn on how to handle the situation." It makes sense that the decision to cut Jordyn off is a difficult one, especially considering the model lives in her guest house.

Meanwhile, the rest of the KarJenners have written Jordyn off. “The whole family is furious,” an insider told People. “They were blindsided.”

However, Khloé's feeling more hurt than angry, and is in utter disbelief. "Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her," a source explained to E!. "She can't believe it."

A second source shared a similar sentiment in regards to Khloé's state of mind. "She's shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can't fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this," the insider said. "Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again."

We're here for you, Khloé!