The Internet Is Seriously Impressed with Stormi Webster's Snowboarding Skills

Stormi Webster — just a couple of months shy of her second birthday — is already a better snowboarder than you.

Adding to her growing list of talents, Kylie Jenner's daughter hit the slopes during her first snow trip, and looked like a total pro while doing so. On Instagram, Kylie shared a video of the toddler expertly navigating her way down a bunny hill with help of her instructor.

"I can't handle this," Kylie captioned the cute clip, which shows Stormi balancing on her mini snowboard as she nonchalantly glides across the snowy mountaintop. "Yay, big girl," the makeup mogul cheers while Stormi — wearing in a white Moncler snowsuit and pink helmet — adorably waves.

"You're so cool, baby," Kylie adds.

Earlier this week, Jenner shared a photo to her IG Stories of Stormi standing on a snowboard in a sporting goods store, and, it appears, her practice paid off to the internet's delight.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

"OMG I CANNOT HANDLE," wrote Bella Hadid, adding: "THIS IS HEAVEN SHE IS HEAVEN." Another user — in awe of her ability — questioned, "Wow, how is this even possible?" Meanwhile, others commented on how Stormi is a complete natural.

Watch out, 2036 Olympic Games, Stormi's coming for you.