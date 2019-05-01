Kylie Jenner Got a Tattoo at Travis Scott's Gas Station-Themed Birthday Party

After gifting boyfriend Travis Scott with a NSFW social media shoutout and a brand-new Lamborghini for his 28th birthday, Kylie Jenner kept the festivities going well into the night on Monday. The couple first celebrated the rapper's special day with a low-key Avengers: Endgame screening in Los Angeles last week, but it all led up to last night's gas station-themed (yes, you read that right) bash.

Entering through what appeared to be a fun house at a carnival, the interior was designed to look like a legit gas station with Cactus Jack Hennessey slushies and Travis Scott paper towels and cleaning supplies.

Needless to say, the party was pretty wild and even had an area where guests could get tattoos as a way to permanently mark the epic occasion. In fact, Kylie was one of the partygoers who sat down in the tattoo artist's chair, upping her commitment to Scott to a whole other level.

The birthday boy also got a tattoo, which we presume matches Kylie's new ink.

Earlier in the day, the mom of one decorated the couple's home with balloons and a flower arrangement in the shape of a huge sneaker. She also included a few bags of custom M&M candies with the family of three's photo and "I love you" printed on them.

Best. Girlfriend. Ever.