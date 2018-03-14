Kylie Jenner's Latest Photo of Baby Stormi Sleeping Might Be the Cutest Yet 

Like many new moms, Kylie Jenner can't get enough of taking pictures of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Since giving birth to her now one-month-old baby girl, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has shared several photos of her on both Instagram and Snapchat, and each one is more adorable than the last.

On Wednesday, she was back at it again, posting a baby Stormi update on her Snapchat. In the photo, Jenner captured her daughter snoozing soundly bundled up in a sweet pink hooded onesie. Is there anything cuter than a sleeping baby in a cute outfit?

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Kylie definitely doesn't think so because this is at leas third sleeping Stormi photo she's posted. Last week, she posted a photo and a video of her "angel" snoozing.

Jenner shared the first photo of her daughter on Feb. 6, just a few days after her birth, but it was radio silence for a few weeks until Stormi appeared on social media once more. In addition to her big introduction Instagram post, she recently shared a photo of Stormi with her grandmother Mary Jo, as well as two mother-daughter photos.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST