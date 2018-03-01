Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Make Their Official Mother-Daughter Debut

Stormi Webster has reached her first milestone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's little girl turns one month old today, and the new parents are marking her first four weeks with celebratory social media posts, of course.

After showing off her post-baby body on Snapchat, Jenner shared not one but two adorable photos of Stormi on Instagram. "angel baby is 1 month old today," she captioned the post.

In the photos, Jenner poses in front of her garage while holding her daughter in her arms. For the shots, the 20-year-old Lip Kit founder wears a matching hoodie and sweatpants in a very unique branch and leaf print, while her daughter is bundled up from the Los Angeles chill in a knit onesie that features a cute animal ears on the hood.

RELATED: What the Kardashians Really Think About Kylie Jenner’s Over-the-Top Push Present

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

The first photo she shared shows off the full mother-daughter look, but in the second you can see part of her little face and the top of her head. Aww, cute.

This is the first real look at her daughter that Jenner has shared. When she revealed Stormi's name, she shared a photo along with the announcement, but the only thing in focus was her hand. As she grows, we're sure that Jenner will keep her fans updated by sharing snaps of her upcoming milestones.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST