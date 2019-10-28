Kylie Jenner Dressed Daughter Stormi as Kylie Jenner for Halloween

When you're Kylie Jenner's daughter, who do you dress up as for Halloween? Duh, Kylie Jenner, of course!

After Kylie introduced her own dazzling costume alongside BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, where the pair dressed up as Britney Spears and Madonna from their 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance, it was time for Stormi's turn in the spotlight.

You may remember Kylie's over-the-top 2019 Met Gala look, where the Kylie Cosmetics mogul debuted a curve-hugging lavender Versace dress with puffy purple feather sleeves and a flesh-toned bodysuit. Jenner paired the campy outfit with a lengthy lilac wig to tie it all together.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie decided the dress was so nice, she'd show it to the world twice – albeit much smaller for her daughter. She dressed up little Stormi in a miniature version of her high-fashion Met Gala look, complete with a matching wig and a teensy-tiny glittery purse.

"My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!" Kylie captioned a few snaps of Stormi rocking her pint-sized dress. The photo was taken in one of Kylie's gorgeous Barbie-themed rooms, which really brings everything together. Stormi looked positively thrilled to be matching her mom in the sweet little outfit across the photos, complete with a quick video clip at the end of her rocking the dress.

This is far from the first time Stormi has matched her mom when it comes to Halloween. Last year, Kylie opted for an ornate butterfly costume, making Stormi her "baby butterfly" to adorable effect.

That same Halloween, Kylie dressed up as a storm cloud with a lightning bolt, giving her daughter a matching metallic outfit to go with her own, calling it "Stormi Weather."

But this year's costume really took the cake, as we all can likely agree on. What were you planning on wearing for Halloween? Oh, not this totally high-fashion look? We'd all better pack it up and hope for less competition for next year, because Stormi just won it all for 2019.