Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Took Their First Selfies Together, Because of Course 

You're never too young to take a selfie—especially if you're part of the KarJenner clan. Today, Kylie Jenner shared three selfies of her and her almost two-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, and it looks like the ability to take a quality selfie runs in the family.

In each of the black-and-white photos little Stormi stares right at the camera while her mom tries out different poses. "stormiiiiiiiii" she captioned the post along with a black heart emoji.

These are the first photos of her baby girl that show her entire face without a filter, and we really see the resemblance between Jenner and Stormi. It looks like Kylie's daughter has her eyes and a similarly shaped mouth. Those Jenner genes are really strong.

While Jenner stayed out of the public throughout her pregnancy, never confirming or denying that she was expecting, since giving birth the 20-year-old Kylie Lip Kit founder has shared a lot of updates about her daughter.

She posted her first photo of Stormi when she announced her name, and since then has shared some cute mother daughter photos, as well as a really sweet shot of Stormi with her great-grandmother Mary Jo.

Now that Jenner's returning to the public eye, we predict there will plenty of more cute pics of Stormi to come.