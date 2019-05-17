Kylie Jenner Just Got the Cutest Tattoo in Honor of Her Daughter Stormi

Stormi Webster may be one of the youngest KarJenner kids, but she was bestowed with a very special honor by mom Kylie Jenner before any of her cousins.

That's right, the Lip Kit mogul got her daughter's name tattooed in tiny text right above her elbow — the first out of any of her siblings to pay tribute to her child with such permanence. Sisters Kim and Kourtney are tattoo-free and there are no signs of True's moniker anywhere on Khloé's body (yet).

On Thursday, Jenner showed off her new tattoo on Instagram with Stormi's name spelled out in all caps on the back of her left arm. And her new BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou also got an identical inking on her right arm. Now, that's what we call commitment.

After exclaiming that her daughter is "the best thing I've ever done" and motherhood is "my greatest role in this life" this past Mother's Day, it's not so surprising that she decided to display her love for Stormi beyond her Instagram grid.

Oh, and this isn't Kylie's first tiny tat — she's believed to have six others. There's mini red heart on her tricep, while she and boyfriend Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. But perhaps her most famous inking is the one she craftily transformed from a letter "t" for Tyga to "LA" on the inside of her foot.

Clearly, a Stormi tattoo won't ever need reworking.