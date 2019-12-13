Nothing Will Ever Make You as Happy as Stormi Trying on Mom Kylie Jenner's Lipsticks

Is anything cuter than seeing the Kardashian clan's babies growing up and following in their parents' footsteps?

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi gave us some early clues she might be cut out for taking over her mom's cosmetics empire when she grows up after all in an adorable new clip Kylie posted to Instagram.

In the video, baby Stormi is perched in front of a mirror, "trying on" one of Kylie's liquid lipsticks. She's all smiles, even though the makeup is smeared all over her lips and chin, and can barely stop grinning.

"Happy!" Stormi squeals, while looking into the mirror and clearly feeling herself. Is there any better representation of how walking into Sephora makes so many of us feel? Unlikely.

Kylie captioned her video with a couple of emoji, namely a heart-eyed response that perfectly captures the feeling this joyful little clip will stir up in your heart.

Hilariously enough, this is the second time in a week that someone has mimicked Kylie putting on her lipstick. Sister Kendall Jenner broke out some of Kylie's makeup to transform into her in a recent promotional clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Stormi was clearly inspired.

Stormi has had plenty of reasons to grin and be "happy" over the last few weeks, like the time she headed out during a recent vacation and tried snowboarding out. Forget the clip, seeing her in a miniature snowsuit is enough to positively melt your heart.

But what we really need to see in the future is more of little Stormi getting her glam on. North West may not be allowed to dig into Kim's makeup kit right now, but when she joins forces with Stormi in the future, the pair are going to make one killer makeup artist duo.