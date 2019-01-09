This Video of Kylie Jenner's Daughter Receiving a Mini Designer Bag Is Too Precious for Words

Kylie Jenner may have one of the most enviable designer bag collections, but her daughter Stormi Webster may soon be giving her a run for her money.

The 11-month-old is now the proud owner of a micro Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag thanks to aunt Kim Kardashian.

The KKW founder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she gifted all the baby girls in her family with little Louis Vuittons, including daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, as well as nieces Penelope, 6, Dream, 2, and 9-month old True.

Apparently, the bags were purchased during the reality star’s recent trip to Japan and are estimated to cost around $650 each, according to E! News.

Judging from one of Jenner’s most recent Instagram posts, it seems that her daughter is a big fan of her new bag. She has great taste, clearly.

In a video that the beauty mogul posted on her account, little Stormi is shown excitedly reaching for her purse before sassily throwing it over her shoulder and waving at the camera.

Jenner captioned the post, “omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder I can’t,” and can be heard in the background of the video gushing over her baby girl’s cuteness.

A luxury bag isn't your typical baby gift, but then again, neither is the mini-Lamborghini Stormi also got for Christmas, which featured the same rainbow LV print as her purse.

Stormi’s newest designer bag joins her growing collection that already includes an itty-bitty Birkin bag.

Back in August, the 21-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her purse closet on YouTube, revealing that the $27,000 bag would be her daughter’s first purse one day. “This one I’m definitely going to let Stormi wear, probably, when she says ‘Mommy, I want to carry a purse,’ so this is going to be her first purse,” she explained in the video.

It won't be long before Jenner's giving us a tour of little Stormi's own purse closet.