Kylie Jenner Made a Kylie Cosmetics Collection for Her Daughter

Stormi may be less than a month old, but she's already setting beauty trends like her mom.

Kylie Jenner unveiled her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection inspired by her newborn daughter this afternoon on Instagram. The makeup entrepreneur told her followers that she developed the collection when she was pregnant, and couldn't wait to share it.

Included in the mix is two new eyeshadow palettes appropriately named "Calm Before the Storm" and "Eye of the Storm." Both include five pairs of shadows with matte and glitter finishes.

Of course, no Kylie Cosmetics collection is complete without new lipstick shades. Jenner swatched the three new bullets: "Nightfall", a matte black, "Cosmic", rich butterscotch, and "Nova", a peachy nude.

And since Stormi is now the sparkle of Jenner's eye, she's releasing two new glitter eye duo sets, and loose highlighting powder.

AND....More!!!! 🍭⚡️ *swipe to the left for all pictures @kyliecosmetics 🙀🙀🙀👀👀 NEW #Collection !!! inspired by her daughter #Stormi ⚡️⚡️✨✨ @kyliejenner created the collection while she was pregnant 👶🏼 Includes: 1. 3 #Lipsticks : Nightfall Cosmic Nova 2. Two Duos #GlitterEyes : Duo one: Super Star / Twinkle Twinkle Duo two: Destiny / Violet Moon 3. Two #Eyeshadow Palettes : Eye of the Storm Calm Before the Storm 4. Kylie #Highlighter Palette 5. Lightening Bolt ⚡️✨ loose Highlighting Powder 6. Flash #Gloss . Will be available ➡️ FEBRUARY 28TH @ 3pm PST . . Are you ready for all the NEW?! 🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️ looks AMAZING!!!!! XO #Trendmood #kyliecosmetics #kyliejenner THANK U to our beautiful!!! Makeup community for this HOT!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 update . .

A post shared by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1) on

Rounding out the collection is an unexpected neon yellow gel eyeliner. 

One more item ! 💛 Yellow Creme Gel Liner ⚡️ @kyliecosmetics The NEW #WeatherCollection !!! inspired by her daughter #Stormi ⚡️⚡️✨✨ @kyliejenner created the collection while she was pregnant 👶🏼 Includes: 1. 3 #Lipsticks : Nightfall Cosmic Nova 2. Two Duos #GlitterEyes : Duo one: Super Star / Twinkle Twinkle Duo two: Destiny / Violet Moon 3. Two #Eyeshadow Palettes : Eye of the Storm Calm Before the Storm 4. Kylie #Highlighter Palette 5. Lightening Bolt ⚡️✨ loose Highlighting Powder 6. Flash #Gloss . 7. Yellow Creme Gel Liner . Will be available ➡️ FEBRUARY 28TH @ 3pm PST . . Are you ready for all the NEW?! 🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️ looks AMAZING!!!!! XO #Trendmood #kyliecosmetics #kyliejenner THANK U for this gorgeous update: @uzabix 😘 .

A post shared by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1) on

What Jenner hasn't shared is the collection's due date, but you know the drill by now. Stay tuned to Jenner's social media feeds for updates on when the new products will drop.

