Kylie Jenner and Stormi Had the Cutest Backstage Moment at the Ellen Show

Sounds like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's one-year-old daughter Stormi is a big fan of Ellen DeGeneres — and already has the energy to rival the talk show host's dance moves.

Kylie made an appearance alongside mom Kris Jenner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's season 17 premiere episode on Monday, and in a sneak peek clip, she gave Ellen an update on how baby Stormi is doing.

“She comes everywhere with me,” she said. “[She’s] such a good baby.”

When asked which parent Stormi takes after, the 22-year-old beauty mogul gave the very diplomatic answer that her daughter "is the perfect mixture of both of us," but said that she does have a penchant for music, just like her dad.

"[Stormi’s] definitely a little rager, she loves music," she told the audience. "While you guys were all dancing, she was back there dancing. It’s so cute."

Last month, Stormi made her red carpet debut alongside her parents at the premiere of Travis Scott's documentary Look Mom I Can Fly. In a rare red carpet interview during the event, Kylie also shared just how smart Stormi is becoming, telling E! that the 18-month-old "says a new word every day."

"This morning it was trampoline," she said at the time. "I'm like, 'How do you know how to say trampoline? You're one and a half.' She's so smart."