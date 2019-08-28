Kylie Jenner Just Shared Intimate New Footage from Stormi's Birth

In what will surely go down in history as the best-kept secret of 2017, Very Public Person Kylie Jenner managed to keep her entire pregnancy with her now 18-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, completely under wraps.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

However, on Tuesday, the 22-year-old shared a rare snapshot of what those very private moments of her life were like. While attending the premiere for Look Mom I Can Fly — a documentary about her boyfriend Travis Scott, now streaming on Netflix — Kylie recorded some of the footage from the film and shared it on her Instagram Story.

"Best day of my life," she wrote alongside of video of herself in a hospital bed with Stormi from what appears to be her delivery room. Scott is close by in the footage, too, looking an adorable mix of shocked, excited, and terrified.

There are also close up shots of Stormi's itty bitty baby hands, as well as a romantic clip of Kylie and Travis's hands intertwined. The footage is similar to the video announcement Jenner and Scott shared with the public to reveal Stormi's birth back in February 2018, and equally aww-inducing.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Channeled Kim Kardashian in a Very Couch-Like Outfit

On the red carpet for the premiere of the documentary, the couple seemed to be every bit as in love as they appear in the video— and then some. Jenner and Scott proved they're not at all scared of a little public display of affection (emphasis on the affection), posing for shots of them kissing and getting handsy. And by getting handsy, we're definitely referring to this image of Scott with his hands on Kylie's butt.

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Look Mom I Can Fly is an up-close-and-personal look at Scott's life in the years before and after the release of his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld. If Kylie's preview is any indication, it's got plenty of intimate shots of the trio's life as one of the planet's most-famous families. Because they know we can't get enough.