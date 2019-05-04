Kylie Jenner Makes the Power Suit Sexy with Sparkly Fishnet Pants

It's almost time for the Met Gala, and Kylie Jenner has already arrived in New York City serving up fashion looks worthy of the red carpet at Monday's event. Case in point: The mom of one stepped out for sushi at Nobu wearing a pinstripe blazer as a dress with the most outrageous pair of sparkly fishnet pants.

On Friday, the reality star transformed the corporate nature of her navy Mach & Mach jacket with transparent trousers that shimmered in the night. The rhinestone-studded pants complemented the big pearl buttons on her blazer, while Alexander Wang mesh and suede slingback heels added to the see-through effect of her outfit.

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Basically, Kylie merged work and play into a singular ensemble, and we're low-key digging the look.

On Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave us a better view of her revealing dinner outfit while posing on a hotel bed. In one snap, Jenner plays with her long braid adorned with silver hair tie that matches the various embellishments of her ensemble. And, in another, she offers a subtle glimpse at the potential engagement ring fans spotted on her social accounts this week.

We're declaring this look as billionaire business woman on top, party girl on the bottom.