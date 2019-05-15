Kylie Jenner's Skincare Line Is Already Facing *Major* Criticism

KylieSkin, the latest feather in Kylie Jenner’s wide-brimmed hat — scratch that, let’s make it a sombrero — hasn’t even launched yet, but it’s already caused an uproar online.

Image zoom instagram/kylieskin

The makeup mogul’s skincare line consists of a handful of aesthetically pleasing pastel pink bottles, including a face wash, face scrub, toner, serum, moisturizer, and eye cream, all of which claim to be “cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben free, sulfate free and dermatologist tested.”

So … what's the catch? Well, the face scrub in question is a walnut face scrub, and if the pairing of the words “walnut” and “face” has you hearing alarm bells, you’re not alone.

In 2016, St. Ives faced a class action lawsuit over their cult-favorite apricot scrub when it was alleged that the walnut powder in the product caused microscopic tears in the skin. The suit was eventually thrown out, but the concerns about walnut-based skincare products have lingered.

According to Kylie, her walnut face scrub is her “secret to a fresh face” (though, tbh, being 21 may also have something to do with that), and it’s so “gentle” you could use it every day.

RELATED: Is the World Ready for Kylie Jenner Baby Products?

Twitter took the billionaire to task, questioning (and straight up slamming) her decision to include walnut in her exfoliator, as well as the claim that it can be used daily. And honestly, regardless of whether walnut products are actually harmful to your skin, some of these images and vivid descriptions are enough to put me off any nut-based scrubs, or maybe even any scrubs …

Using walnut scrub every day?! pic.twitter.com/CoHlM2IkCE — Tabetha Wallace (@TabethaWatching) May 14, 2019

Walnut Face Scrub!!!!!!!!!! In 2019!!! — Amy Wood (@amy_wood) May 14, 2019

Licensed Esthetician here, You should not be exfoliating everyday!!!!! 1x a week MAX!! And Walnut will cause micro tears in your skin, using it everyday will result in couperose skin (broken capillaries) pic.twitter.com/tV8iiitG3X — Bri💋🍯 (@TheBeautyByBri1) May 14, 2019

🗣STOP USING WALNUT EXFOLIATORS ON YOUR SKIN! pic.twitter.com/85wRRBRBkC — Hassan Sayyed (@HausUrban) May 11, 2019

Omg not WALNUT Kylie the girls have been dragging St. Ives for 10 years now lol read the ROOM https://t.co/GlTFO2XMpC — Jasmine Sha-Ree Sanders (@JasMoneyRecords) May 14, 2019

Did we learn nothing from the St. Ives lawsuit?! pic.twitter.com/I2yxWlunXa — Katie ☀️ (@WizzKhaleesi) May 12, 2019

For the record, skin therapist Ildi Pekar tells InStyle that you generally shouldn't exfoliate more than twice a week, though there's a smidge of wiggle room (as in, one extra scrub session) depending on the season and the amount of makeup you wear. (Additionally, Pekar says that exfoliating serums — like enzyme or alpha hydroxy acid-based formulas — are a gentler option that can be used daily.)

Say no to microtears, fam.