The Rumors Were True, Kylie Jenner Is Blessing Us With a New Skincare Line

Kylie Jenner nearly upstaged sister Kim Kardashian's baby news on Friday, with an announcement of her own: The makeup mogul confirmed that she's releasing her first-ever skincare collection, and it's due to hit store shelves *very* soon.

On Instagram, Kylie shared a makeup-free promotional snap of herself to showcase her latest venture, aptly named Kylie Skin. "KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow," the reality star began her post. "Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing!"

She continued: "Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!"

Kylie went on to mention that all products are "cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes." She also included the official launch date of May 22, which is less than two weeks away.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Just Filed a Trademark for Her Own Beauty Brand

Not much more information has been offered about the collection, however, from the looks of the promotional video, packaging will likely be millennial pink.

Rumors of Kylie moving into the skincare space began to percolate in October 2018, when the Kylie Cosmetics founder filed for a trademark application titled "Kylie Skin." It appears like a logical next step, too, as her popular lip kits have propelled her into billionaire territory.

So, who knows where a skincare collection will take the 21-year-old next.