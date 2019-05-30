People Are Really Mad About How Kylie Jenner Washes Her Face

Just when you thought the great walnut scrub debacle of ’19 would be the height of Kylie Skin’s problems, the internet’s favorite entrepreneur (to drag) is back at it with the kwestioniable kontent.

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner, 21, posted a video of herself washing her face (with a flowery filter, of course), and fans had some qualms, to say the least.

In said video, the makeup mogul squirts a pump of her foaming cleanser into her hand before rubbing the solution over her cheeks, nose, and chin, and just barely patting it into her forehead. She then rinses her skin and dries off with a wash cloth, which happens to be noticeably streaked with foundation.

Viewers found a few issues in Jenner’s brief post — first off, the length and diligence of her cleansing.

Shouldnt you wash your face for 1-2 minutes? — Melissa (@Momlife2325) May 29, 2019

this how you wash your face when you can buy new skin — kyn🥢 (@fathedkyn) May 29, 2019

20 second wash + no exfoliation = leftover makeup & dirt. Smh pic.twitter.com/cSIuK9OODf — 🌶 (@Dropa4ina20OZ) May 29, 2019

Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn't even know how to wash their face properly. — Thato (@Mahaliah) May 29, 2019

Experts agree that you should take 20-30 seconds to wash your face morning and night, while Ms. Jenner taps out at about five. Also, the foundation streaks feel like a problem?

not the skid mark on the towel.. — ᴋɪʙᴠᴀи (@kibvan__) May 29, 2019

why is there foundation on the towel💀 — . (@Afghanshawttyy) May 29, 2019

Ew... if I wash my face and my foundation comes off on the towel I gotta wash my face at least 7 more times... it’s a must. — Malia (@Maliawhall) May 30, 2019

Additionally, viewers were peeved that Kylie didn’t fully put her hair back before beginning her routine, which feels like a personal problem, but OK.

The fact that she didn't tie her hair back irks me a bit lol — melissa (@jooouska) May 29, 2019

The fact that she didn’t tie her hair is bothering me sooo much — Anarelle🐉 (@a_asembaeva) May 29, 2019

How do you wash your face with your hair open — amina k (@_aminak) May 29, 2019

Amanda Baby and Shamara love Kylie Skin, though, so who are we to judge.

Until the next highly-criticized Kylie Skin product/video/pimple/what have you …