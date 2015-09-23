Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Strappy Black Bikini—and Goes Back to Brunette

At this point, we're not sure what Kylie Jenner has more of: hair colors or black bikinis.

The 18-year-old reality star took a break from racing Ferraris with her dad for some pool time at her 2.7 million dollar mansion in Calabasas, Calif., and posted a series of sexy photos in which she wears a strappy black God Save Queens bikini and unveils a mop of short, dark hair (a big difference from the "ashy dirty blonde" fall look she debuted earlier this month). We hope she wore sunscreen, because that suit looks like it could cause some seriously crazy tan lines!

kys house A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 22, 2015 at 12:27pm PDT

The youngest Jenner smiles beneath a pair of black aviators in another photo, which she captioned "HAPPY." And because no photo session of Kylie's would be complete without a pic or two of her famously pert backside, the star also included a snap showcasing just how revealing the bikini is from behind.

😀 H A P P Y A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 22, 2015 at 2:25pm PDT

😎 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 22, 2015 at 12:37pm PDT

