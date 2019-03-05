Kylie Jenner Really Is a "Self-Made" Billionaire — Here's Why

Just seven months into her tenure as a legal adult, Kylie Jenner has added a fun new title to a list that already includes age-defying labels like mom and business owner: billionaire.

Reaching the milestone two years ahead of Mark Zuckerberg (who met the ten-figure mark in 2008 at 23-years-old), Jenner is being touted as the youngest “self-made billionaire.”

Of course, the "self-made" bit didn't sit well with everyone:

Kylie Jenner is not a “self made billionaire” her family was already worth millions and incredibly famous. All she did was leverage her fame, fortune, and family name. https://t.co/jTxoH0LqwE — Robbedy (@robbedy) March 5, 2019

I'm sure Kylie Jenner works hard but she is not "self-made" and we should all stop comparing our successes in our fields to the successes of people who come from wealthy, connected families cos the playing field is at 90 degrees — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) March 5, 2019

if @KylieJenner Jenner wasnt a part of the Kardashian / Jenner family clan, she wouldnt be where she is now. So no, while she is rich, she isnt a “self-made Billionaire” she had help. pic.twitter.com/4TQYYe2A9n — Roxie🇨🇦 #LeafsForever 💙 #FuckCancer 💔 (@Canadian_mom73) March 5, 2019

And OK, the youngest member of the Kardashian empire would not, under typical circumstances, be considered “self-made” — she can thank Kim’s X-rated antics for her true start — but according to Forbes’s definition, self-made describes someone who did not inherit their fortune or company, which applies to Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics.

The brand implemented a scale (from 1 to 10) to accurately rank the wealthiest Americans on the basis of their financial independence, with 10 being someone who came from little and experienced adversity every step of their journey (like Oprah Winfrey), and 1 applying to someone who inherited their fortune in full. According to Forbes’s calculations, Jenner is a 7 (“Self-made who got a head start from wealthy parents and moneyed background”).

Could Forbes have chosen a less controversial moniker than "self-made" that still upheld their definition? Probably. But here we are.

Circumstantial wealth aside, there’s no doubt that Kylie’s financial milestone is a massive achievement. Despite the 18-year gap between Jenner and her eldest sister, she’s the first in the family to cross the billion-dollar threshold.