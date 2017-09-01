Kylie Jenner’s Secret Fear Is Something Most People Love

Isabel Jones
Sep 01, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

When you imagine the daily life of Kylie Jenner—something the social media star has dedicated a reality series to unveiling—what do you see? A string of lingerie-clad Instagram photo shoots, perhaps? Hours of hair and makeup? Lunch with momager Kris? That’s to be expected, but when it comes to the real Kylie, the woman behind the the brand is far less predictable.

What does the 20-year-old beauty boss fear, for example? Mean comments? A low Instagram “heart” count? Nah, Jenner’s fear is much more elemental, and also super bizarre: She's afraid of butterflies. You read that correctly, Kylie Jenner is “terrified, terrified” of butterflies.

In a promo for an upcoming episode of Life of Kylie set in a butterfly sanctuary in London, the E! star revealed that she’s super scared of the beloved insect.

“This is how I think of them,” Kylie shared, “Cut their wings off, and if you just look at their bodies … they’re not that pretty. It’s literally a bug.”

 

 

Although we don’t find butterflies particularly frightening, we must say, Jenner’s rationale does make sense.

Kylie Jenner the youngest of the Kardashian clan has made an insane amount of money with her cosmetics line. At only 20 years old the reality star has built a makeup empire and is on her way to becoming a billionaire. [BLANK_AUDIO] Coinage, life well spent, presented by Geico. Kylie first launched her lip kits just under two years ago. And has since expanded to other products. Mama Kris revealed to Women's Wear Daily that Kylie's line has already made 420 million dollars in sales. That's no surprise considering her products sell out almost instantly at every launch. And this is This is just the beginning for the young makeup mobile. Jenner's company is predicted to be worth more than one billion dollars by 2022. Not a bad 25th birthday present event. Forbes reported Kylie earned 41 million dollars in the last year. Plus she was the youngest on Forbes annual ranking of the 100 Highest- Paid celebrities in the world. Although a ton of that dough is from her cosmetic ventures, she also has endorsement deals from Puma a fashion line with sister Kendal, been a regular on keeping up with the Kardashians for 13 seasons and just debuted her own reality show, life of Kylie. While it seems like Kylie has a lot on her plate it definitely gives us a billion more reasons to be keeping up with Kylie Jenna. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spend. Presented by GEICO.

