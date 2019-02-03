Kylie Jenner Just Hinted That She's Ready for a Second Baby

Remember when Kylie Jenner left the internet completely shook when she revealed that she had given birth after hiding her pregnancy for nearly a year? Well, apparently she's trying upstage herself this time around with another major bombshell on the anniversary of the announcement.

Ahead of Travis Scott's Super Bowl performance, Jenner shared with fans that she might be ready to give Stormi a sibling. "Baby #2?" the makeup mogul captioned an intimate photo of herself and Scott cuddled up on a staircase.

While it's not exactly a pregnancy announcement (Kylie shot down the rumors in the comments section), it could mean that the reality star and her rapper beau are ready to expand their family sooner rather than later. And fans are here for it.

In the comments section of Kylie's post, users wrote encouraging messages, such as, "OMG YESSSS, MORE BABIESSSSSSS" and "but seriously, another Stormi? ."

Just last month, the mom of one responded to rumors that she's pregnant again after posting on Twitter about a new project that she had "cooking." A fan straight-up asked Jenner if she was expecting a second child, and she replied: "Noooo lol."

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/MG18

But according to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner and Scott may be trying for another baby soon once the musician's tour ends in March.

"Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he's finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby," a source told the publication. "They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road."