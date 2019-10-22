What Is Kylie Jenner Plotting with Her "Rise and Shine" Trademark?

From ringtones to an Ariana Grande cover, Kylie Jenner's viral "rise and shine" song just keeps bringing us new gifts — and now, she's wisely capitalizing on the meme.

TMZ reports that she filed documents asking for legal ownership of the catchphrase, and that the trademark would include cover belts, pants, coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, headbands, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, sleepwear, socks, swimwear and undergarments, and, of course, cosmetics.

Earlier this month, Jenner gave ex-boyfriend and co-parent Travis Scott a run for his money in the music department when she released an office tour in which she sang "rise and shine" to her already-awake daughter, Stormi. The rest, as they say, is viral meme history.

Given that the beauty mogul has already turned out "rise and shine" merch, the trademark isn't too surprising. Plus, one should never doubt a KarJenner's ability to turn anything into a money-making sensation.

After all, that's what a self-made billionaire would do.