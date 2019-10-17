Kylie Jenner's Rise and Shine Is the Meme We Need Right Now
The night is dark and full of terrors.
Mogul mom Kylie Jenner offered up the meme of the year and we're just here to say that it's what we need to hear in these trying times. Like a shot of optimism, Jenner's singsong "rise and shine" brought together Twitter in a way nothing else could. In the wake of the Democratic debate, the impeachment proceedings, and a crisis in Syria, it's what the world needs to collectively wake up.
The moment happened during Jenner's office tour, which gave viewers a look at Kylie Cosmetics HQ. A Chanel cardigan-wearing Jenner offers up a tour of candy-colored conference rooms, but the real highlight is Stormi's nursery. Jenner steps inside to wake up her daughter and sings "rise and shine" to an already-awake child (there was a cameraman in the nursery ready to film Jenner's entrance and Stormi was sitting up) and births a meme that just keeps giving. Everything from her delivery to the tone and the completely out-of-nowhere singing comes together for the perfect storm of internet delight.
Twitter users were quick to make a meme out of the whole thing, bringing much-needed delight to feeds everywhere.
RELATED: Wait, Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Back Together?
Some people saw the jingle as a bonafide hit.
Others likened Jenner's seemingly gentle wake-up call as something more sinister.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Posted the Cutest Throwback Photo of Stormi
Can this be a real thing?
You can watch the whole tour, rise and shine included, in the video, below.