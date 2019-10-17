Kylie Jenner's Rise and Shine Is the Meme We Need Right Now

The night is dark and full of terrors.

By Christopher Luu
Oct 16, 2019 @ 8:30 pm

Mogul mom Kylie Jenner offered up the meme of the year and we're just here to say that it's what we need to hear in these trying times. Like a shot of optimism, Jenner's singsong "rise and shine" brought together Twitter in a way nothing else could. In the wake of the Democratic debate, the impeachment proceedings, and a crisis in Syria, it's what the world needs to collectively wake up.

The moment happened during Jenner's office tour, which gave viewers a look at Kylie Cosmetics HQ. A Chanel cardigan-wearing Jenner offers up a tour of candy-colored conference rooms, but the real highlight is Stormi's nursery. Jenner steps inside to wake up her daughter and sings "rise and shine" to an already-awake child (there was a cameraman in the nursery ready to film Jenner's entrance and Stormi was sitting up) and births a meme that just keeps giving. Everything from her delivery to the tone and the completely out-of-nowhere singing comes together for the perfect storm of internet delight. 

David Livingston/Getty Images

Twitter users were quick to make a meme out of the whole thing, bringing much-needed delight to feeds everywhere.

Some people saw the jingle as a bonafide hit.

Others likened Jenner's seemingly gentle wake-up call as something more sinister.

Can this be a real thing?

You can watch the whole tour, rise and shine included, in the video, below.

