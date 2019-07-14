Kylie Jenner Reveals Whether She Misses Jordyn Woods's Friendship — and Her Answer Is Surprising

It's been nearly six months since Kylie Jenner and her former BFF Jordyn Woods fell out after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. And, with plenty of time to reflect on their years-long relationship, Kylie isn't a rush to have things go back to normal.

In a new teaser for the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, sister Khloé Kardashian asks Kylie point blank: "So, Jordyn, do you miss her? Do you want to be friends with her?"

With a response wise beyond her years, Kylie calmly says, "I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody."

For Kylie, the reason appears to be personal growth and venturing outside her comfort zone. "She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together, I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn. I don't need anything else,'" explained the Lip Kit mogul. "And I feel like there's a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others."

While that doesn't necessarily mean Kylie doesn't miss Jordyn, it does sound like she isn't ready to jump back into a full-on friendship.

During their sister talk, Khloé threw a bit of shade at Jordyn later on in the conversation. "Everything's supposed to happen for a reason, and it's the season to filter through the bullshit, and, you know, only the strong and loyal will survive," the mom of one said, to which Kyle replied: "Yep."

Yikes! Looks like the KarJenners are holding onto their grudge against Jordyn for at least one more season...