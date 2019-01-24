Kylie Jenner’s Valentine's Day Hair Color Is So Extra

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Is Valentine's Day Kylie Jenner's favorite holiday? Judging from the new Kylie Cosmetics The Valentine Collection campaign, all signs point to yes — she really went all out for this one. Jenner didn't stop at simply putting all of the limited-edition products in pink and red packaging, either; She literally transformed herself into an IRL Valentine.

To announce the collection, Jenner served us a head-to-toe Valentine's Day red look, including red hair in the exact same shade as her dress, heels, and sunglasses. The perfect outfit for lying atop your own name — spelled out in massive, sparkly letters of course.

The shade, which looks like V-Day candy, is styled in a short pixie cut with flapper-inspired finger waves. Obviously, there's a 99.9 percent chance that her red hair is a wig, but whatever — give the woman some credit for her dedication to a theme.

And while Jenner's never worn this exact hair color before, it's not the first time she's been a redhead. She celebrated her 19th birthday with fire engine-red hair styled in braids.

It's just about one month into the year and Jenner's already given us the pastel blue hair trend just before this Valentine's Day look. What's next? In case you need ideas Kylie, St. Patrick's Day is coming up, and green is so hot right now.