Kylie Jenner Just Broke Her Silence on Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson

Ever since the news broke earlier this year that Kylie Jenner's (former?) best friend, Jordyn Woods, hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend (and father of her child) Tristan Thompson, Kylie has remained quiet about the scandal that rocked the Kardashian-Jenner world. At least, until now.

As anyone would have guessed, the scandal plays out in this season's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and we all get an inside look at Kylie's — and everyone else's — reaction.

In a drama-filled mid-season trailer for the show that was dropped Thursday, we see Khloé hearing the news of the hookup from a phone call from sister Kourtney, and she puts her head in her hands, as Kris Jenner can be seen waving away tears.

“I am broken by so many things,” Khloé says in a voice-over. Then, we hear Kris say, “This is going to change their relationship forever.”

“For you and Jordyn, this is like a divorce," Kris says to Kylie.

And that's when we finally get Kylie's reaction: “She fucked up."

Aside from shutting down rumors that she put the Jordyn-inspired lip kit on sale following the scndal, Kylie hasn't really spoken out publicly about it — not even after Jordyn's Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

We also see Kylie telling Khloé, “Just know I love you,” and hear her tell one of her sisters over the phone, “I look in her eyes, she’s just really going through it.”

We also hear Kim talking about Khloé, saying, “She’s going to explode.”

And that's just a preview — imagine how intense the rest of the season is going to be.