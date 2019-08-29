Kylie Jenner Gave a Rare Red Carpet Interview About Daughter Stormi
And revealed how smart the 18-month-old is.
Kylie Jenner doesn't often do interviews on the red carpet, but she recently gave an update on Stormi during the premiere of Travis Scott's new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.
Speaking to E!, the beauty mogul said that Stormi "says a new word every day."
"This morning it was trampoline," she said. "I'm like, 'How do you know how do you know how to say trampoline? You're one and a half.' She's so smart."
The premiere marked Stormi's red carpet debut alongside her parents, just a few months after the 18-month-old landed her very first magazine cover. Earlier this week, Jenner also shared never-before-scene footage from Stormi's birth, which was included as part of Scott's documentary.
Look Mom I Can Fly is a documentary about Scott's life in the years before and after the release of his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld, and it looks like it will also include footage of his family.
Maybe we'll soon get more videos of Stormi saying her first words?