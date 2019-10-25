Kylie Jenner Shared a Previously Unseen Photo From Her Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is sharing a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster.

On Thursday night, the beauty mogul posted an Instagram of a Polaroid photo, in which she's sitting in a white sports bra and matching underwear. "I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote.

Jenner welcomed her first child with Travis Scott in February 2018, after several months of masterfully keeping her pregnancy a secret.

"Baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing.. tag a strong woman in your life," she wrote in the caption of the photo, before tagging mom Kris Jenner.

Last year, the youngest KarJenner nearly broke the internet when, after months of staying out of the public eye and not confirming whether or not she was pregnant, she revealed she had given birth.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote at the time. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jenner and Scott would be taking a break from their relationship. A source told People that, "they are taking some time but not done." They both have said their priority is to co-parent Stormi together.