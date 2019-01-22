Kylie Jenner Just Responded to Rumors That She's Pregnant with Her Second Child

Weeks after sister Kim Kardashian revealed she's expecting a fourth child via surrogate, fans are now speculating that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. And while baby Stormi would make the best big sis, she isn't getting a sibling just yet.

Following an announcement on Twitter about a new project Jenner had "cooking" on Twitter, commenters immediately thought she was going to announce a second pregnancy. "I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy," the beauty mogul wrote.

I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy 😁☺️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 21, 2019

Apparently, the word "cooking" is synonymous with a bun in the oven, at least in the Twitterverse, so one user just came right out and asked Jenner if she's expecting. "Are you pregnant again?" the commenter questioned, to which Jenner immediately responded: "Noooo lol."

However, that's not to say that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott don't have babies on the brain. A source recently told People that the couple want to have a second child "sooner rather than later."

Image zoom instagram/kyliejenner

“They want another baby,” the insider revealed. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”

Kylie also hinted about expanding her family while on Snapchat with her best friend, Jordyn Woods. “I want another baby, but when is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” Jenner said, before adding: “When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”