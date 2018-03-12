Kylie Jenner's No. 1 Pregnancy Craving Is Straight Out of Stranger Things

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to share yet another photo of her newborn daughter, Stormi Webster. The newest addition features an appearance by the 6-week-old’s great-grandmother, Mary Jo—and dare we say, this might just be the clearest photo to date.

In the early weeks, Jenner was careful to give us only partial views of her baby—a hand, a foot, the side of her face—but now it seems the 20-year-old is eager to share her bundle of love with friends.

Over the weekend, the makeup mogul even posted a video of her baby girl:

On Sunday, Jenner shared the sweetest shot of her 83-year-old grandmother cradling the swaddled baby, a green pacifier in her mouth. “I mean … Does it get any better than this?” Kylie captioned the image.

In addition to the new glimpses her and Travis Scott’s newborn, Jenner also opened up about motherhood on Twitter, answering fans’ questions.

Her voice is adorable omg you gotta tell us when she says her first word — chloe 🦋 (@jvkejams) March 12, 2018

Omg 😫😍 can’t wait to watch her grow but don’t want her to at the same time! 😢👼🏽 https://t.co/uhGcD1CEr8 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

I know she’s and all, but can you describe what it was like while you were pregnant?... did she move a lot was she still? ... what was the best part? What was the worst part?... I need the deets sus 😁... I’m listening... — Cedric Simmons (@cedriclamarr) March 12, 2018

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol 😂 I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot 😊 https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

How’s Travis with Stormi? 🦋 — irais ♡ (@irais_bravo) March 12, 2018

@KylieJenner What is your number 1 craving when you were pregnant? — KingVivs 🦄 (@vivianneleih) March 12, 2018

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Keep the kontent coming, Ky!