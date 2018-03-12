Kylie Jenner's No. 1 Pregnancy Craving Is Straight Out of Stranger Things

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to share yet another photo of her newborn daughter, Stormi Webster. The newest addition features an appearance by the 6-week-old’s great-grandmother, Mary Jo—and dare we say, this might just be the clearest photo to date.
In the early weeks, Jenner was careful to give us only partial views of her baby—a hand, a foot, the side of her face—but now it seems the 20-year-old is eager to share her bundle of love with friends.
Over the weekend, the makeup mogul even posted a video of her baby girl:
On Sunday, Jenner shared the sweetest shot of her 83-year-old grandmother cradling the swaddled baby, a green pacifier in her mouth. “I mean … Does it get any better than this?” Kylie captioned the image.
In addition to the new glimpses her and Travis Scott’s newborn, Jenner also opened up about motherhood on Twitter, answering fans’ questions.
Keep the kontent coming, Ky!