Kylie Jenner Makes Her Second (and Third) New York Fashion Week Appearance

Kylie Jenner has only been in NYC for 24 hours and she already is taking New York Fashion Week by storm. After causing a photo-snapping frenzy at Alexander Wang's 10th anniversary show Saturday night, she continued to make the rounds with a front row seat at Prabal Gurung's spring/summer 2016 show—an emotional presentation that paid tribute to his native Nepal.

The reality star-turned-business magnate (clad in Gurung's paint-splattered suit separates and a black bralette) sat next to Solange Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, and Gabrielle Union. Other stars who attended included one gorgeous Laverne Cox, Jaime King, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Getty Images (2)

Getty Images (2)

But the night wasn't over yet for the youngest Jenner. With her beau Tyga in tow, the twosome took front-row seats at Opening Ceremony's spring/summer 2016 show. She performed a quick outfit change, trading her sleek suit in favor of an equally sleek striped LBD with powder blue midi boots. Keeping up with Kylie has never been so stylish.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

