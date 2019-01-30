Kylie Jenner's $10K Postmates Order History Is Downright Bizarre

In 2018, Kylie Jenner spent an insane amount of money on food delivery — $10,000 to be exact. And her order history isn't your typical run of the mill cheeseburger and French fries, though, she did order that, too.

No, Kylie, has very specific food cravings at a very specific time of the day (typically, around 10:00 a.m.). In Postmates's celebrity spotlight series, The Receipt, the delivery app breaks down the reality star's eating habits over the past year, and some of their findings are just plain wild.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Out of her 186 orders in the last 365 days, Jenner's most bizarre order has to be a bottle of Smartwater and a single carrot — an ingredient she was missing for her homemade matzo ball soup — she requested from Bristol Farms.

Also, remember Kylie's 21st birthday bash? Before she shut down a nightclub with her famous family and friends, the birthday girl gifted herself a cream cheese bagel, which happens to be one of her most-ordered items along with matcha lattes.

Additionally, Jenner is a fan of penne bolognese, taquitos, ice cream sandwiches, and expensive tequila, including Don Julio Añejo 1942.

However, her entire order history is not all that crazy. Her meal right before giving birth to Stormi is something we all can relate to: an Oreo McFlurry, 10 pc. chicken nuggets, and French fries.

BRB, while we go eat a bagel and cream cheese for breakfast à la Kylie.