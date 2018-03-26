Kylie Jenner's Post-Pregnancy Haircut Is Spring's Biggest Beauty Trend

After largely staying out of the public eye during her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie Jenner has officially returned to social media. The selfies are back, and apparently so are her dramatic hair changes. While promoting new products from her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line, Jenner low-key debuted her post-pregnancy haircut, and it’s already one of spring’s biggest beauty trends.

Either chopping a few inches off her mane or simply taking out her extensions, Jenner revealed a short, collarbone-grazing lob with face-framing angles. She wore the look in soft, ultra-loose waves with a side part and Snapchat dog ears to accessorize, obviously.

King Kylie/Snapchat

This isn't nearly the first time Jenner has gone short, but losing length after pregnancy does seem to be something of a celebrity trend. Recently, Jessica Alba took to Instagram to debut her drastic post-pregnancy hair change—a sleek, angled lob.

The Kar-Jenner sisters have been toying with this hair length for some time now. In fact, Kendall Jenner has made the lob something of her signature over the past two years.

Only time will tell if Khloé Kardashian decides to go back to lob life after her daughter is born, too.