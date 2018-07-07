Like Every Mom, Kylie Jenner Struggles with Post-Baby Body Insecurities

While her older sisters prove that their bodies have only become stronger postpartum (hello, Kourtney's abs), Kylie Jenner is still struggling to accept her new curves after giving birth to her first child, Stormi Webster.

On Friday, the 20-year-old got real about her body insecurities during a Q&A session with best friend Jordyn Woods on YouTube. During a six-minute clip, Jenner admits that she "bounced back fast," but that her body is not how it was pre-pregnancy.

"I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did," she said. "People can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes."

She listed off her most significant changes, which most likely have moms everywhere nodding their heads in agreement. "My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me," she said. "I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.”

Kylie–who is known for wearing ab-baring crop tops, skintight dresses, and teeny bikinis–also mentioned that she had to switch up her signature look because her old clothes aren't fitting the same way. "I'm finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before," she added.

Even though the beauty mogul looks ah-mazing, the youngest KarJenner announced that she has planned her first workout on Monday. "I really want to get my core back," she explained.

She continued: “I feel like I have fake abs now, it’s just like, genetics. But I want real abs. I know I can have a super fit body. And just for my health—I want to do this. I want to feel good.”



We're sure sister and also first-time mom Khloé Kardashian would welcome Kylie as a her new workout buddy ever since she lost Kourtney at sea somewhere in Italy.